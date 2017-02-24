Aspettando gli Oscar 2017: le nomination

Cominciamo col dire che La La Land è il film che ha ricevuto più nomination, ben 14, tanto da eguagliare i record di Titanic del 1997 e Ben Hur del 1959. Tra queste la tripletta: miglior regia, miglior attrice e attore protagonista, con Ryan Gosling e Emma Stone. Chi sono i concorrenti da battere?

MIGLIOR FILM

Arrival, Barriere, La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Il diritto di contare, La La Land, Lion – La strada verso casa, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight



















MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Emma Stone (La La Land), Meryl Streep (Florence)











MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Andrew Garfield (La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), Denzel Washington (Barriere)











MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Viola Davis (Barriere), Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Nicole Kidman (Lion – La strada verso casa), Octavia Spencer (Il diritto di contare), Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)











MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Dev Patel (Lion – La strada verso casa), Michael Shannon (Animali notturni)











MIGLIOR REGIA

Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea), Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Mel Gibson (La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge)











MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE

Eva Von Bahr e Love Larson (En man som heter Ove), Joel Harlow e Richard Alonzo (Star Trek Beyond), Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini e Christopher Nelson (Suicide Squad)