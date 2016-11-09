Donald Trump presidente degli States: le reazioni (disperate) delle star

C’è qualcuno che ha pianto, oggi: Kylie Minogue neanche è andata a dormire e ha pubblicato la foto di lei piegata sul tappeto del salotto, quasi in posizione fetale. Molti hanno lanciato Twit disperati, arrabbiati, shoccati. Alcuni divertiti. Parodie, anche.

E quella che funziona meglio è: da oggi 9 novembre 2016 Orange is the New Black. Sì, l’arancio di the Donald è di moda. Qui sotto, le reazioni delle celebrities.

The positive element from all this is that we can no longer pretend that we are free of racism & sexism. The question is, what do we do now? — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) 9 novembre 2016