Donald Trump presidente degli States: le reazioni (disperate) delle star

Questa mattina il mondo si è svegliato con una sorpresa. Qualcuno ha pianto, molti hanno scritto sui social il loro disappunto. Tutta la loro delusione. Come hanno fatto queste celebrities

Ilaria Bellantoni
di Ilaria Bellantoni
C’è qualcuno che ha pianto, oggi: Kylie Minogue neanche è andata a dormire e ha pubblicato la foto di lei piegata sul tappeto del salotto, quasi in posizione fetale. Molti hanno lanciato Twit disperati, arrabbiati, shoccati. Alcuni divertiti. Parodie, anche.

E quella che funziona meglio è: da oggi 9 novembre 2016 Orange is the New Black. Sì, l’arancio di the Donald è di moda. Qui sotto, le reazioni delle celebrities.

 

 

