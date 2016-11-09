Donald Trump presidente degli States: le reazioni (disperate) delle star

C’è qualcuno che ha pianto, oggi: Kylie Minogue neanche è andata a dormire e ha pubblicato la foto di lei piegata sul tappeto del salotto, quasi in posizione fetale. Molti hanno lanciato Twit disperati, arrabbiati, shoccati. Alcuni divertiti. Parodie, anche.
E quella che funziona meglio è: da oggi 9 novembre 2016 Orange is the New Black. Sì, l’arancio di the Donald è di moda. Qui sotto, le reazioni delle celebrities.
What the fuck
— Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) 9 novembre 2016
well this is utterly terrifying
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 9 novembre 2016
THE REVOLUTION IS COMING. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 9 novembre 2016
Time 2 Blast Off
Really, people? ANYONE can be President? ANYONE? ANY-ONE? — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) 9 novembre 2016
Anyone else wanna puke?
— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) 9 novembre 2016
The positive element from all this is that we can no longer pretend that we are free of racism & sexism. The question is, what do we do now? — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) 9 novembre 2016